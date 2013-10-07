Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market :Global Survey Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- In the last five years, the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market observed a substantial growth and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2013 to 2019. This potential growth is attracting vendors through the value chain of ITS industry to invest in this sector. Countries across the world are facing challenges from increasing congestion, pollution and number of accidents in their metropolitan areas. This study highlights processes through which ITS benefits these countries to overcome these problems. This report covers all advanced ITSs used to improve the efficiency of road transportation infrastructure.



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This report provides exhaustive analysis of the global ITS industry with market size and forecast for the period 2011 – 2019. The study covers regional and technology trends affecting the dynamics of this market. In-depth analysis of major segments of ITS and forecast for each segment is explained in detail. The global ITS market is segmented into types and its applications. Segment analysis identifies key opportunities for each system type in the global as well as regional markets. Porter’s Five Forces analysis helps industry players to understand degree of competition and to formulate their strategies.



The report profiles key industry players in the global intelligent transportation systems markets and highlights key strategies adopted by them. This study also covers recent developments in this industry. This helps both new entrants and established players to develop their short and long term strategies. The report is expected to help transportation authorities, suppliers, manufacturers, system integrators, policy makers and other key players to identify key opportunities in this industry.

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The global intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:



By type

- Advanced traveler information systems (ATIS)

- Advanced transportation management systems (ATMS)

- Advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS)

- Advanced public transportation systems (APTS)

- Cooperative systems



By application

- Traffic management

- Road safety and surveillance

- Freight management

- Public transport

- Environment protection

- Automotive telematics

- Parking management

- Road user charging



By Geography

- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- UK

- Germany

- Italy

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Australia

- China

- India

- Japan

- Singapore

- Korea

- Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World

- Middle East

- South America

- Africa



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Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report description

1.2 Market segmentation

1.3 Research scope and definitions

1.4 Research methodology



Chapter 2 Executive summary



Chapter 3 Global intelligent transportation systems market overview

3.1 Global intelligent transportation systems (ITS) industry – Introduction

3.2 ITS Architecture

3.3 Market dynamics

3.3.1 Market drivers

3.3.1.1 Improve performance of existing transportation networks

3.3.1.2 Increasing need to improve road safety

3.3.1.3 High benefit to cost ratio

3.3.2 Market restraints

3.3.2.1 Negative impact of economic slowdown on ITS funding

3.3.2.2 Lack of interoperability between ITSs and infrastructure

3.3.3 Opportunity

3.3.3.1 Improving standardization in wireless communication technologies

3.4 Value chain analysis

3.5 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.5.3 Threat of new entrants

3.5.4 Threat from substitutes

3.5.5 Degree of competition

3.6 Compititive landscape



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