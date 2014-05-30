Intelligent Transportation System Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach a value of USD 30.2 billion by 2019, at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2013 to 2019.The demand of ITS systems is rising globally due to increased congestion in metropolitan areas. Development and deployment of intelligent transportation system not only reduces traffic, but also reduces number of accidents and improves quality of life by controlling vehicle emission levels. In addition, these systems reduce financial burden on countries by reducing fuel consumptions and traveling delays. These benefits of ITS systems are motivating both developed and developing countries to invest in these technologies instead of spending huge amount on transportation network expansion.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/intelligent-transportation-system-market.html



Advanced transportation management systems (ATMS) used for traffic control and management accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.1% of the overall market. Significant investment is expected in this segment with increasing traffic problems in both developed and developing economies across the world. Advanced vehicle pricing systems which include electronic toll collection, congestion pricing, vehicle mile travel and other road user charging systems are expected to have a huge demand across the world. This is due to the increasing attention of highway and local transportation operators to reduce traffic on both urban and inter-urban transportation networks.



Traffic management and road user charging were two dominating applications with a share of 58% in 2012. Environment protection is emerging as well as the fastest growing application of ITS. In addition, automotive telematics is another major segment in ITS applications. Huge demand for vehicle position systems and navigation systems are expected from both vehicle manufacturers and owners due to increasing need to access real-time information. Advancement in wireless technologies are playing important role in the development of automotive telematics market. In wireless technologies, market is moving from dedicated short range communication (DSRC) technology to more sophisticated satellite based vehicle positioning systems (VPS) due to their higher adaptability and flexibility.



Global ITS market was dominated by North America and accounted for 42.2% of the revenue share in 2012. Government initiative and promotional activities particularly in the U.S. increased the demand for ITS systems in both public and private sector in North America. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global market through the estimated period and huge investment is expected from developing countries including India, China, Thailand and Malaysia. In addition, large development in ITS market is expected in Middle East, Africa and South America as countries in these regions are investing in the transportation sector to support their economic growth.



Global ITS industry looks very competitive with large numbers of multinational and domestic hardware, software and end-use solution suppliers. The major players in the global ITS market include Siemens AG (Germany), Kapsch TrafficCom AG(Austria), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Q-Free ASA (Norway), TomTom NV (Netherlands), Denso Corp (Japan), Xerox (U.S.) and others.



The global intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:



By Type



Advanced traveler information systems (ATIS)

Advanced transportation management systems (ATMS)

Advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS)

Advanced public transportation systems (APTS)

Cooperative systems



By Application



Traffic management

Road safety and surveillance

Freight management

Public transport

Environment protection

Automotive telematics

Parking management

Road user charging



By Geography



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

Singapore

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East

South America

Africa



Browse all Semiconductor & Electronics Market Research Reports @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-reports-5.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Visit: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/