Intelligent Transportation System Market (ITS) Analysis and Overview 2019 : Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- In the last five years, the global intelligent transportation system (ITS) market observed a substantial growth and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2013 to 2019. This potential growth is attracting vendors through the value chain of ITS industry to invest in this sector. Countries across the world are facing challenges from increasing congestion, pollution and number of accidents in their metropolitan areas. This study highlights processes through which ITS benefits these countries to overcome these problems. This report covers all advanced ITSs used to improve the efficiency of road transportation infrastructure.



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This report provides exhaustive analysis of the global ITS industry with market size and forecast for the period 2011 – 2019. The study covers regional and technology trends affecting the dynamics of this market. In-depth analysis of major segments of ITS and forecast for each segment is explained in detail. The global ITS market is segmented into types and its applications. Segment analysis identifies key opportunities for each system type in the global as well as regional markets. Porter’s Five Forces analysis helps industry players to understand degree of competition and to formulate their strategies.



The report profiles key industry players in the global intelligent transportation systems markets and highlights key strategies adopted by them. This study also covers recent developments in this industry. This helps both new entrants and established players to develop their short and long term strategies. The report is expected to help transportation authorities, suppliers, manufacturers, system integrators, policy makers and other key players to identify key opportunities in this industry.



The global intelligent transportation system market is segmented as below:



By type



Advanced traveler information systems (ATIS)

Advanced transportation management systems (ATMS)

Advanced transportation pricing systems (ATPS)

Advanced public transportation systems (APTS)

Cooperative systems



By application



Traffic management

Road safety and surveillance

Freight management

Public transport

Environment protection

Automotive telematics

Parking management

Road user charging



By Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



UK

Germany

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

Singapore

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific



Rest of the World



Australia

Middle East

South America

Africa



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