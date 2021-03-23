Intelligent Video Analytics Market to Set New Growth Story : Securiton, IBM, NICE Systems

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2021 -- The intelligent video analytics contains the computerized processing and automatic analysis of video streams, whether it live or recorded to derive useful information about the content. Intelligent video analytics aids security and public safety groups develop widespread security, intelligence and investigative capabilities by video. The one can use advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information through multiple video files from multiple camera types. The global intelligent video analytics market is expected to witness a high growth due to rising concern over public safety and security.



Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Intelligent Video Analytics Forecast till 2026*.



What's Trending in Market:

Increasing Trend of Smart Cities

Government Initiatives in Emerging Technologies to Enhance the Public Safety Infrastructure



Challenges:

High Cost Associated With Supporting Hardware



Restraints:

High Costs Related To Installation and Maintenance



Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Concern Over Public Safety and Security

Growing Demand for Reduced Workforce



The Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Services), Application (Facial Recognition & Detection, Incident Detection, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Crowd Detection & Management, Traffic & Parking Management, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud Based), End User (Government Sector, BFSI, Commercial, Residential, Other)



To comprehend Global Intelligent Video Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Intelligent Video Analytics market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.



Some Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market:



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Intelligent Video Analytics market



Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Intelligent Video Analytics Market.



Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Intelligent Video Analytics



Chapter 4: Presenting the Intelligent Video Analytics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.



Chapter 5-7: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020. Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Intelligent Video Analytics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile. Market Estimates by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various countries (2021-2026).



Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source Finally, Intelligent Video Analytics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Key highlights of the Study:

- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2021

- Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth.

- Insights on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

- Uncovering market's competitive landscape

- Comprehensive information about factors that will challenge the growth



