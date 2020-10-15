Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Intelligent Video Analytics Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



The global Intelligent Video Analytics market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Intelligent Video Analytics industry



Key players in the global Intelligent Video Analytics market

Bosch Security Systems (United States), Honeywell Security (United States), IBM (United States), IntelliVision (United States), NICE Systems (Israel), Agent Video Intelligence (United States), i2v System (India), Keymaster Physical Security & Access Control (Canada), ObjectVideo Labs (United States) and Securiton (Switzerland)



The intelligent video analytics contains the computerized processing and automatic analysis of video streams, whether it live or recorded to derive useful information about the content. Intelligent video analytics aids security and public safety groups develop widespread security, intelligence and investigative capabilities by video. The one can use advanced search, redaction and facial recognition analytics to find relevant images and critical information through multiple video files from multiple camera types. The global intelligent video analytics market is expected to witness a high growth due to rising concern over public safety and security. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Concern Over Public Safety and Security and Growing Demand for Reduced Workforce.



Market Drivers

- Rising Concern Over Public Safety and Security

- Growing Demand for Reduced Workforce



Market Trend

- Increasing Trend of Smart Cities

- Government Initiatives in Emerging Technologies to Enhance the Public Safety Infrastructure



Restraints

- High Costs Related To Installation and Maintenance



The Intelligent Video Analytics industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedent growth trajectory for the Intelligent Video Analytics market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, Local reforms, COVID Impact analysis with focused approach on market trends, and the overall growth of the market.



Moreover, the Intelligent Video Analytics report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the Intelligent Video Analytics market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.



The Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Services), Application (Facial Recognition & Detection, Incident Detection, Perimeter Intrusion Detection, Crowd Detection & Management, Traffic & Parking Management, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud Based), End User (Government Sector, BFSI, Commercial, Residential, Other)



The Intelligent Video Analytics market study further highlights the segmentation of the Intelligent Video Analytics industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing market trends, preferred marketing channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and business environmental analysis. The Intelligent Video Analytics report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.



In addition, the Intelligent Video Analytics market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the Intelligent Video Analytics market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.



The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the Intelligent Video Analytics industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.



