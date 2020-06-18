Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- The healthcare sector in Asia Pacific has a high propensity for advanced technologies, such as IVA, which has augmented Asia Pacific Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market share. Patient management has become quite complicated due to increasing health concerns and patient population in the region. Problems faced by staff in patient care has encouraged medical institutions and hospitals to incorporate such advanced technologies in their facilities. Countries, including India and China, have been offering self-service to the customers, which is likely to escalate Asia Pacific intelligent virtual assistant industry.



Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market is likely to witness noticeable growth owing to its rising adoption in customer service. The technology facilitates interaction with chatbots or virtual agents to handle customer queries. Deployment of intelligent virtual assistants reduces confusion in call flows by transferring it to the relevant department. It also resolves queries and reduces human work by managing customer calls. Intelligent virtual assistants also offer efficiency, higher productivity in business operations, and help companies provide 24/7 support to customers. Such benefits offered by IVA have supported their adoption in service sector and spurred intelligent virtual assistant market growth.



Increasing inclination of companies towards improving customer service by rapid query resolution will lead intelligent virtual assistant market along the path of progress. Adoption of IVA has resulted in enhanced online service experience and raised sales of e-commerce companies. IVA deployment has become more commonplace owing to the upsurge in consumer's appetite for sophisticated technologies.



Modern-day industrial units have been adopting speech recognition technology at a considerable pace which has fueled intelligent virtual assistant market growth. Automobile sector has seen huge applications owing to the development of connected cars with speech recognition solutions. The technology allows drivers to track route by following speech activated commands and use their cellphones. For instance, Apple has an application-based software, CarPlay, which establishes connection with car and accepts voice commands.



Increasing demand for improved medical processes has raised the application of IVA in healthcare sector. Incorporation of IVA in healthcare sector offers personalized medication, predictive medical care, long-term cost saving, and improved diagnosis. Healthcare organizations use Medical Virtual Assistants (MVAs) to gather patient details, such as demographic information, insurance details, procurement details, health history, data mining, finance/costing, and analysis of all records. Increasing affinity of healthcare institutions towards adoption of advanced technologies for better patient care is likely to propel intelligent virtual assistant market trends.



Some Points From Table Of Content: -

Chapter 4. Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Technology

4.1. Key trends in intelligent virtual assistant industry by technology

4.2. Speech recognition

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3. Text-to-speech

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4. Voice recognition

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market, By Service

5.1. Key trends in intelligent virtual assistant industry by service

5.2. Customer service

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Marketing assistant

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024



