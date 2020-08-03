Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Intelsat S.A..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: I stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Intelsat S.A. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: I stocks, concerns whether certain Intelsat S.A. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by selling a block of Intelsat shares while in possession of material non-public information, including that Intelsat had met with the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") on November 5, 2019, to discuss the private sale of certain wavebands controlled by Intelsat for future "5G" use (the "C-Band") and that the FCC opposed Intelsat's then-existing proposal, instead favoring a public auction rather than private sale of the C-Band.



