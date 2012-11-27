Intenational AERO Products Pleased to Annouce New Master Distributor AERO Yachts Services

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- International AERO Products is pleased to announce its new master distributor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Aero Yachts Services. The company, located in Jeddah, works with customers in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, United Arab Emirates and Oman. For International Aero, expanding to this new market was only natural as for over thirty years the company has been providing the very best in aviation and upholstery services to these regions.



“We are pleased to be working with Aero Yachts Services to distribute our products in the region,” says Jonathan Saltman, President/CEO of International AERO. “ It is a natural progression to the partnership that we have with AYS as the premier provider of Top-Quality detailing services for Head-of-State and VIP aircraft and yachts in the Middle East.”



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on Aero Yachts Services visit http://www.aeroyachtsservices.com, and for more information on International aero visit http://www.InternationalAeroProducts.com.



About Aero Yachts Services

Aero Yachts Services (AYS) is a professional Aviation and Yachts Services company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its corporate office in Jeddah and satellite offices in Los Angeles, Abu Dhabi with support offices around the MENA (Middle East & North Africa) regions.



At AYS we believe in attaining perfection and delivering quality work through experienced detailing professionals. Our staff offers a wide range of services to maintain, repair, and replace every aesthetic aspect of your aircraft from cleaning and detailing, painting and placarding, to upholstery and complete interior refurbishment. AYS offers its own range of detailing products and stands committed in providing the ultimate quality and service, which adheres to the highest aviation standards and terms. We strongly believe in investing in vital research and development of new products and techniques to ensure that the expanding needs of the industry are not only met, but are surpassed.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.