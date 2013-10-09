Inter-Continental Jewelers Offers Diamond Rings for Every Occasion

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The XO Group Inc. conducted a survey to determine the cost and size of the typical engagement ring and found that couples spend, on average, $5200 for this ring which features one carat for the center stone with a total of 1.4 carats when all stones are combined. As there are many types of rings to select from, customers often wonder how they will be able to afford the ring they would like to buy.



"When it comes to engagement rings, couples may spend tens of thousands of dollars and this is only for the engagement ring! A wedding ring also needs to be purchased and the groom may wish to have a ring of his own. Inter-Continental Jewelers understands that some couples cannot afford these expensive rings, ones that cost thousands of dollars, and offers a wide selection to choose from at reasonable prices," Suzanne Grover, media spokesperson for the company, declares.



Certain customers have plenty of money to spend and yet cannot find the ring they feel is perfect for their loved one and Inter-Continental Jewelers offers diamonds Houston and a custom design service to create the perfect piece. Sketches and computer designs help to make the ring perfect in the eyes of the customer before any work is started. Rigorous quality control takes place with this process, just as with all items sold by Inter-Continental Jewelers.



"Our goal remains to ensure the satisfaction of every customer wishing to purchase diamond jewelry and we will do everything we can to help a consumer find an engagement ring, diamond earrings or any diamond jewelry piece. Engagements, weddings and anniversaries are special times in a person's life and we want to help make each one memorable," Grover continues.



Thanks to the outstanding service offered at Inter-Continental Jewelers, the high quality of the merchandise and more, others frequently recognize the company with awards and honors. CBS Houston named the company as one of the five best jewelers in the city and the company has also been awarded the Talk of the Town Award for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction, both high honors the company is proud of.



"As far as wholesale diamonds Houston go, we have the experience customers want and need when investing in a wedding or engagement ring, a diamond bracelet or earrings or a custom piece of jewelry. We remain committed to providing high quality items at reasonable prices as we understand each couple wants to have the perfect rings to symbolize their love and commitment to each other. We strive to make that happen for every couple that chooses to turn to us for help and we appreciate that others recognize the effort we put into this goal," Grover exclaims.



About Inter-Continental Jewelers

Inter-Continental Jewelers strives to make the highest quality diamond jewelry for every customer, traveling the world to bring amazing designs at affordable prices. With more than 35 years of experience in the industry, the company succeeds in offering the best products at incredibly low prices, as much as 50 to 75 percent off. Inter-Continental Jewelers makes their own jewelry to help keep prices low and to ensure the quality of the pieces, submitting each piece to a rigorous quality control process to guarantee customer satisfaction. Stellar customer service and an extensive selection are two reasons many consumers refuse to go elsewhere.