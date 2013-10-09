Inter-Continental Jewelers Website Offers Custom Engagement Rings

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- In a recent survey by Weddingwire.com, 86.2% of brides rated the design of their ring as the most important feature. In addition, 58.5% considered diamond color important. The site also reported that 59.6% of brides used online research as their main source of information. In response to these trends, Inter-Continental Jewelers is now offering customers the option to design engagement rings online. Buyers will be able to create a complete ring, or choose loose stones, and then select a setting at a later time.



Company representative Suzanne Grover explains, "When you propose, you are making the judgment that you know exactly what type of ring your soon-to-be fiancé wants. Be unique and propose with the perfect diamond, and then the two of you can look at settings together. It’s fun, original, and it ensures that she will get what she wants." Grover goes on to say, "Buying preset diamond rings means having to choose from what is available and already made. Depending on the jeweler, this may mean that the choice is not as varied as when you buy diamonds loose. A loose diamond allows you to explore many different options en route to your perfect ring."



Inter-Continental Diamond jewelry stores provide a website allowing customers to choose from a variety of settings, in white and yellow gold, as well as platinum. Buyers can select from diamonds in Round oval, pear, or Princess shapes, among others. The site also educates customers, and explains the importance of diamond cut, clarity, color, and carat weight.



In addition to engagement rings, Houston couples can select wedding rings from Inter-Continental Jeweler's website. When they decide on wedding rings Houston buyers may styles that match the engagement ring, or bands that will be worn alone.



"All of our diamonds come with an Certificate by either the Gemological Institute of America or the European Gemological Lab. An appraisal from these institutions represents the industry's highest standard for evaluating the cut, quality, color and clarity of a diamond. You may also view the diamond certificate for each loose diamond on our website.", explains Grover. She also notes that the site helps shoppers create a smart buying plan, stating, "When choosing a diamond engagement ring, it is important to set a budget. Before you begin looking at the various styles and designs, you need to have in mind what you can afford to spend. It simply makes no sense to choose a diamond and then worry about the cost. By setting your budget first you will know exactly what you can afford to spend and can focus your choices on those rings that are in your allotted budget range. With our huge selection, you'll be sure to choose the ring that will make her heart melt."



About Inter-Continental Jewelers

Inter-Continental Jewelers has been in business for more than 35 years. They are one of the largest diamond wholesale manufacturers in the United States. Company representatives travel the world, buying diamonds from renowned diamond cutting centers and manufacturing facilities. Their jewelers create unique, high quality, affordable jewelry. The business is committed to protecting human rights, and adheres to the Kimberly Process, an international agreement by which countries do not accept conflict, or blood, diamonds.