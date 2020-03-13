Inter-Generational Trauma Discussed on Landmark Recovery Radio on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- In this episode we're joined by Carolyn Ross. She is board certified in Addiction Medicine and a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist who has been working for over 30 years with people suffering from addiction. She recently had a TEDx talk on the effects of inter-generational trauma within families, which she and Zach will be discussing in this podcast. We also have guest Ricky Mills, the Director of Nursing a Landmark Recovery in Louisville, joining us to speak to how nurses properly medicate patients with a wide range of physical and mental health ailments.



About Dr. Carolyn Coker Ross

Dr. Carolyn Coker Ross is an author, speaker, expert in using Integrative Medicine for the treatment of food and body image issues and addictions. She is board certified in Preventive Medicine and also in Addiction Medicine and is a graduate of Dr. Andrew Weil's fellowship in Integrative Medicine. She consults with treatment centers around the US who want to include her unique integrative medicine approach to treat eating disorders and addictions. She is the author of three books; the latest is The Food Addiction Recovery Workbook. Dr. Ross is the CEO of The Anchor Program™, an online coaching program for food and body image issues. Dr. Ross' belief that addictions and eating disorders are a wake-up call to change not only on the physiological and behavioral levels but also on the mental and spiritual levels is a compelling thread that runs through all of her work with clients.



About Ricky Mills

Ricky Mills is the Director of Nursing for Landmark Recovery in Louisville.



About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504-8545 or visit, http://www.landmarkrecovery.com .



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com . Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter . Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.