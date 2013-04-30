Interact a Leading Voice, Data and Video Solutions Provider Launch Video Conferencing Infographic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Videoconferencing utilizes voice and video technology to bring together people in different locations and time zones all over the world; many established businesses are taking advantage of videoconferencing as a way to connect with colleagues, existing and even new clients.



Research suggests that by the year 2020 companies based in the US and UK alone will have cut their CO2 emissions by nearly 5.5 million metric tons, it's not just good for the environment though, it is estimated that the financial benefits achieved by these businesses will be around $19 Billion.



Interact, a London-based company that now has over 20 years’ experience in helping their clients utilize VOIP and AV solutions have recently produced a infographic to help businesses understand the benefits of video conferencing and discover the best solutions available for them. The infographic which can be found here contains a lot of reliable statistics from industry experts and government sites, the company welcome reposting and sharing of the infographic.



A spokesperson for the company said that their most popular solution is the Blue Jeans Cloud Based solution, this technology makes specialist video conferencing suites a thing of the past.



The company say on their website "The Blue Jeans video conferencing solution enables Interact to bridge together business and consumer video conferencing solutions such as Googletalk, Skype, Lync, etc."



About Interact

Interact’s main office is based in the City of London, Bank EC4 this central location means that Interact can offer their customers demonstration facilities for all of their Video and Teleconferencing solutions. The company have strategic partnerships both within the UK and on a worldwide scale; these enable them to implement solutions irrelevant of location.