Interact a London Based Voice and Video Solution Provider Launch New Products for 2013

Managing Director Steven Winstone-Adair said "2013 is our 5th Year of trading, to celebrate this fact we have had a "make over". We have changed our logo to represent a new cleaner image, now known as 'Interact', we have changed our web site and added to the services that we offer."



New products offered by the company include:



Polycom

Polycom have launched their new GROUP series to be sold alongside their existing HDX range. Some of the New features include 1080P and the new SVC standard, as well as a new user interface. 3.1 software pack that includes some exciting new features, it is now available for any of Interacts supported customers. Have a VC call on your iPad and "swipe" to move it to a Room based system.



BlueJeans

This amazing new managed service, will bring together all your services on one call. Skype, Web Cam, Lync or HDX systems. Up to 25 parties, any time, any place, any device!!!! Have a demo now. Iteract says this is a must see at their demo suite in EC4 or at they can arrange a BlueJeans cloud based video conferencing demo at your own offices. You can book your BlueJeans demo here.



Microsoft Lync

Interact say they're pleased to introduce the new scaled down MS Lync product to complement their existing portfolio of Voice and Video products, scaled down and added with Telephony this great new product is now attractively priced for companies that have 100 employees or less. The company encourage anyone interested to ask them for Lync a demo.



About Interact

Interact contribute their success and continued expansion to good customer service ethic and central location. The company's head office is based in EC4. Interact can be contacted via phone 0207 7807010, 0845 8733110 or via their website http://www.interact-technology.com/.