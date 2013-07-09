Interact a Video Conferencing Solutions Provider Showcase Installation Portfolio

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Interact are experts in the voice, video and data communications field the company partners with Polycom and Cisco to provide world class communication solutions that enable businesses to communicate more effectively with internal offices, new and exisiting clients around the world.



Thanks to the video conferencing solutions that Interact provides, solutions such as the Polycom HDX 800 and 7000 range companies can communicate much more effectively. A spokeperson for the company said "our video conferencing solutions mean that our clients can communicate and hold meetings that would not of been cost effective previously, video conferencing enables companies to hold international meetings or conferences with multiple delegates in multiple locations with very little effort and even notice."



Video conferencing technology means meetings that would have otherwise been too expensive or involved to much travelling time can now happen with relative ease, more informed decisions and even sales can be made.



Interact are extremely proud to be enabling this kind of international communication between organisations and their customers, the company are also very proud of their recent installation projects and they have decided to add a new portfolio to their website. The company hope that the portfolio will help them showcase some of their recent board room, media centre and av installation work.