Interact Are a Voice, Video and Data Solutions Provider and Extremely Pleased to Showcase Their AV and Video Conferencing Installs via a Portfolio Page on Their Website

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- With the video conferencing solutions that Interact provides, solutions such as the cloud based BlueJeans Video Conferencing solution the companies clients can communicate much more effectively not just internally, within their own organisations but also with perspective and existing clients around the globe. A spokesperson for the company said "our wide range of video conferencing solutions that are tailoured to meet individual customer needs mean that our clients can communicate and hold meetings that would not have been cost-effective previously, video conferencing enables companies to hold international meetings or conferences with multiple delegates in multiple locations with very little effort and notice."



Video conferencing technology such as the Interact BlueJeans solution means that meetings with multiple delegates, in multiple locations around the world become much more affordable and can happen with relative ease, more informed company decisions and even sales can be made.



Interact are extremely pleased to be able to facilitate this kind of international communication between organisations, their staff, new and existing customers, Interact are also very proud the AV and teleconferencing suite installation projects that carried out over the years. They wanted to showcase these installations so have added a new installation portfolio of their work to www.interact-technology.com. The company hope that the new portfolio page will help them showcase some of their latest board room, media centre and AV installation work.