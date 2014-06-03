Interact Pleased to Offer Demonstrations of Barco ClickShare a Plug and Play Presentation System

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Interact are a London based voice, video and data solutions provider. The is extremely pleased to offer the Barco ClickShare Presentation System, Barco ClickShare makes giving presentations easy.



Interact say that clients who have already implemented the ClickShare solution are experiencing better presentations and putting less pressure on their IT staff, the city based company say on their website http://www.interact-technology.com/barco-clickshare-presentation-system/ "ClickShare makes the process of connecting to the meeting room’s video system a simple matter of just clicking a button. This one click wonder software means others who want to participate in the discussion can simply connect one of the ClickShare Buttons to their laptop this enables them to put their content on-screen as well. In total, four attendees can participate on-screen simultaneously. The result is enhanced meeting efficiency and better decision-making."



The Barco ClickShare system makes setting up meeting room presentation systems easy, all users of this system need to do is insert a wireless USB device into one of the USB ports on their laptop and then press a button. The fact that multiple people can connect to the presentation system means presentations from multiple users are seemless, with the click of a button the next presenter can get their presentation on the big screen and be giving their presentation in second. The company have uploaded this short video to their YouTube channel, the video explains more on the benefits of ClickShare .



Interact are keen to showcase the ClickShare wireless presentation system at their London based head office. Interact are based in Bank EC4, a very short walk from Bank and Monument tube stations.



The company is pleased to offer new and potential clients no a obligation demonstration of many Voice and Video solutions such as Polycom RealPresence CloudAXIS Suite, Microsft Lync and of course ClickShare. Interact say that because of the strategic partnerships they have built over many years in the business communications field they can implement solutions irrelevant of the clients location.