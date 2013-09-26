Interact Pleased to Offer Free Polycom RealPresence CloudAXIS Trials

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Interact are please to be able to offer their clients a new solution and welcome anyone interested in a free trial. The RealPresence Cloud AXIS Suite is a software extension of the Polycom RealPresence Platform for private and public cloud deployments, the solution enables business users or consumers (B2C) universal access to enterprise-grade video conferencing to of the highest quality, interoperability, reliability and security.



This great sulotion enables browser access users to not just join but actually host video conferencing meetings with mobile, desktop, room and immersive theater participants using just a browser inside or outside an organisations firewall. Cloud AXIS is the first global, presence-aware directory that can integrate contacts from Skype®, GoogleTalk™ and Facebook®.



For more information on Cloud AXIS or to book your free trial call interact on 0845 8733110 or visit www.interact-technology.com/polycom-realpresence-cloudaxis.



Established in 2005 and based in The City of London, Interact offers a comprehensive portfolio of services powerful video conferencing and voice products. The company provides completely tailor-made business communication solutions to their corporate clients.