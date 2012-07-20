Interactive Agency The Buddy Group Creates a Buzz Amongst the Top Brands in the World

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- In today’s fast-paced world of technology, from smart phones and Internet television to tablets and all things social media, most people engage in multiple forms of interactivity at one time. This presents a unique opportunity for businesses and advertisers looking to connect with potential customers on a variety of levels.



But understanding how to effectively blend an array of marketing platforms can prove to be a challenge for many companies.



Interactive Advertising Agency, The Buddy Group, has been creating a buzz amongst some of the most popular brands in the world for their innovative online marketing solutions. Founded on the principle “two buddies working together is better than one acting alone,” the digital engagement agency helps businesses connect with their target audience through a multitude of marketing outlets. The company accomplishes this by delivering a host of services, including online marketing strategy, interactive advertising, social media marketing, web and user interface design and videos from the company’s award-winning DotLot® online video production team.



Unlike traditional digital marketing agencies that provide customers with recommendations based on their sole experience and perspective, The Buddy Group believes in the power of two.



According to Pete Deutschman, The Buddy Group’s Founder and Chief Buddy, “We believe our clients are some of the greatest sources of inspiration. Mixing your business knowledge with The Buddy Group's rich online experience and outside research creates an engagement better than any one of us could do on our own. We bring the experience gained through a multitude of award-winning projects and apply it to the unique needs of your business.”



Whether a business is interested in showcasing their products or services with an engaging online video or needs insight on the best online marketing methods to reach a specific customer-base, The Buddy Group’s team of experienced and creative digital experts can assist them in reaching their goals.



The digital engagement agency’s extensive portfolio features inventive projects produced for some of the top companies in the world, including Epson, Reebok, American Express, Mattel, McDonald’s, Old Navy, Toyota and many more.



About The Buddy Group

Since its inception in 2005, The Buddy Group has become one of the fastest growing digital engagement agencies in the country. Founded on the principle “two buddies working together is better than one acting alone,” the agency does not believe in operating in a black box. Instead, the company helps online businesses target their customers using a variety of digital technologies.