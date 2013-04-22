Boopin Media Becomes a Reliable Interactive Media Agency in Dubai

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Talking about the broadcast media, a representative of the agency stated, “TV & Radio are the combined highest media investment in the GCC/Pan Arab markets. Choosing the right audio & video channels whether TV or Radio is a complex situation to add benefit to a brand. We have around 600+ satellite television channels, 70+ radio and 350+ cinema screens in the GCC. Boopin Media is ranked one of the highest media buying agencies in radio in the UAE”.



He also said, “We do strategic planning and buying on all types of Television, Radio and Cinema. We use syndicate research data available from the leading research companies in town for scientific planning purpose. Media channels in the GCC markets are generally traditional however open for media disruption formats. Spot buy and sponsorships are available across all stations”.



Considered as one of the leading agencies for online advertising in Dubai, Boopin Media uses effective techniques and promotional tools for its clients’ companies. It arranges promotions through print media, social media, product launch parties and trade shows for the clients' services and products in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. In fact, this advertising agency in Abu Dhabi provides all new opportunities of conveying information to a large number of audiences.



The outstanding marketing strategies and capability to subsidize on every possible situation for the potential clients' profit, has helped this interactive media agency in Dubai to become a trustworthy name. The team of professionals at this creative advertising agency in Dubai, Abu Dhabi makes more effort for business than just making ads.



About Boopin Media

Boopin media is a full service advertising agency and a lean organization with over two decades of combined experience in brand communication. The company operates from Dubai/UAE and have an execution network that allow them cover all the key markets around the globe.



For more information, please visit: http://www.boopinmedia.com