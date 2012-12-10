Interactive Mobile and Social Media Marketing Spend in the US 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Interactive Mobile and Social Media Marketing Spend in the US to grow at a CAGR of 28.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased penetration of smartphones and tablets. Interactive Mobile and Social Media Marketing Spend in the US has also been witnessing the emerging demand for games marketing. However, the lack of proper marketing strategy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Interactive Mobile and Social Media Marketing Spend in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers the Interactive Mobile and Social Media Marketing Spend in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AKQA Inc., Ogilvy Group Inc., Razorfish Inc., and SapientNitro USA Inc.



The oher vendors mentioned in the report are: TribalDDB Worldwide Inc., VML Inc., Rosetta Inc., Possible Worldwide Inc., iCrossing Inc., Radian6 Technologies Inc., Sysomos Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Visible Technologies Inc., Conversocial Inc., HootSuite Media Inc., SocialVolt Inc., Viralheat Inc., and HubSpot Inc.



