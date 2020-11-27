Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2020 -- The Latest Released Global Interactive Voice Response market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Global Interactive Voice Response market.

8X8, Inc. (United States), Nuance Communications, Inc. (United States), Convergys Corporation (United States), Avaya Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), AT&T Inc. (United States), West Corporation (United States), Genesys Telecommunication Laboratories, Inc. (United States), Verizon Communications Inc. (United States), IVR Lab (United States) and Aspect Software Parent Inc. (United States)

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated telephony system that allows the human caller to interact with the system (back end framework) by voice, or a combination of voice and touch-tone (DTMF) commands. IVR systems provide scalability to contact centers which remove the need for human attendants to answer calls. They enable intelligent, segmented call routing based on the information they gather, allowing for faster call resolution.

- Incorporation of voice biometrics

- Rising Number of Operational BPOs and Individual Contact Centers

- Increasing Number of Customer Support and Sales Teams across Organizations

The Global Interactive Voice Response market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Interactive Voice Response is segmented by following Product Types:

Organization Size (Small And Medium Organization, Large Organization), Technology (Speech Based, Touch Tone Based, Text to Speech), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Education And Government, Transportation & Logistics, Consumer Goods & Retail, Travel, Media & Entertainment, Others), Service (Installation, Training & Education, Maintenance & Support), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premise), Solution (Call Routing, Outbound, Self-Service)

