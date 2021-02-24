Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was announced.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in (NASDAQ: ICPT stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ICPT stocks, concerns whether certain Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with Ocaliva's use in treating PBC, that the foregoing increased the likelihood of an FDA investigation into Ocaliva's development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva's continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales, that any purported benefits associated with OCA's efficacy in treating NASH were outweighed by the risks of its use, that as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company's NDA for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH, and that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



