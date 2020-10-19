Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- The Global Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market Research Report provide the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Intercoms Systems And Equipment market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market size and share, regional and country-level analysis of Intercoms Systems And Equipment market. The segmental analysis focuses on forecast by Type, Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2020-2030.



The global intercoms systems and equipment market reached a value of nearly $10.4 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.83% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.77% to nearly $11.6 billion by 2023.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013817/intercoms-systems-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-type-audio-video-2-by-end-user-government-residential-commercial-covering-hangzhou-hikvision-aiphone-corporation-legrand-sa-panasonic-corporation-honeywell-security-group/inquiry?mode=69



Top Key Players in the Global Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market: Hangzhou Hikvision, Aiphone Corporation, Legrand SA , Panasonic Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Zicom Electronics Security Systems Limited, Godrej Industries Limited, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd, Comelit Group S.P.A and Easy gates LLC.



The intercom systems and equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the intercoms systems and equipment market in 2019.



The use of IoT based intercom systems is projected to drive the market. IoT based intercom system is the use of the internet with key areas of networking through platforms and middleware, which has network connectivity that will allow intercom systems to send and receive data through the use of embedded sensors, actuators, and other devices. The rising adoption of IoT technologies is expected to drive the demand for intercom devices globally. For instance, in 2018, Klevio, a UK based company launched Klevio One, a cloud-connected intercom that replaces electric strike-enabled locks and interfaces with intercom systems on doors of apartment blocks.



Initial investments and high installation cost is expected to restrain the intercoms systems and equipment market. The price of intercom systems varies on the basis of on-site inspection to determine the installation of traditional or wireless intercom systems. For instance, a two-module intercom setup will cost between $200-$300 without installation, business intercom systems for faster communication between co-workers will cost between $200-$700 depending on features and industrial intercom models with speakers and adjustable volume will cost between $750-$1000. Thereby, high cost of intercom systems is limiting the market growth.



Implementation of long-term evolution (LTE) technology-based intercoms have been gaining acceptance from companies across all industries. LTE is a modern IP communicator, which provides high data for clear voice communication, full HD video streaming and faster installation of the intercom. For instance, in 2018, 2N, a European company launched 2N LTE verso intercom for usage in residences, office buildings, apartment buildings and family homes to provide an e-mail shot of the visitor captured by HD camera, when intercom detects movement near the door. Thereby, LTE based intercoms are expected to be a major trend in the intercoms systems and equipment market.



In October 2018, Zenitel, a Belgium based company, acquired intellectual property rights and intercom operations of Phontech from Jotron AS for an undisclosed amount through an asset purchase agreement. Addition of Phontech business will strengthen Zenitel, in the business for intelligent critical communication solutions. Phontech, a Norway based company, is well known for intercom, public address and general alarm solutions with worldwide market presence.



Browse Complete Report details with Table of Content:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/05072013817/intercoms-systems-and-equipment-global-market-report-2020-including-1-by-product-type-audio-video-2-by-end-user-government-residential-commercial-covering-hangzhou-hikvision-aiphone-corporation-legrand-sa-panasonic-corporation-honeywell-security-group?mode=69



Regional Analysis for Market:



For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Intercoms Systems And Equipment market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Table of Contents:



Overview: This segment offers an overview of the report to provide an idea regarding the contents and nature of the research report along with a wide synopsis of the global Intercoms Systems And Equipment Market.



Analysis of Leading Players Strategies: Market top players can utilize this analysis to increase the upper hand over their rivals in the market.



Study on Major Market Trends: This segment of the report delivers a broad analysis of the most recent and future market trends.



Forecasts of the Market: The report gives production, consumption, sales, and other market forecasts. Report Buyers will approach exact and approved evaluations of the total market size in terms of value and volume.



Analysis of Regional Growth: This report covered all major regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist market players to formulate strategies specific to target regions, tap into unexplained regional markets, and compare the growth of all regional markets.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2030 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.



Buy Full Reports:



https://www.markesightsreports.com/report/purchase/05072013817?mode=su?mode=69



Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



ABOUT US:



Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports



Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687



Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com