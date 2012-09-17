Interest Free Boilers from Boilers On-Tap Can Help Sussex-Area Residents Save Money This Winter

Hove East, Sussex -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Winter is just around the corner, and throughout the Sussex area of the UK, residents are already thinking about ways that they can lower their heating bills. One great way to reduce both a home’s carbon footprint and energy usage is through a new, energy-efficient boiler.



A Sussex-area company has been getting a lot of attention lately for its interest free boilers that can help local residents spend less of their hard-earned money this winter while keeping their homes toasty warm.



Boilers On-Tap features the Worcester Boche 90 percent energy efficient boiler. The unit comes with a 7-year guarantee, which means that if the boiler breaks down within seven years of installation, it will get fixed. For area residents who are in the market for new boilers in Brighton, Boilers On-Tap is ready, willing and able to help.



“This means there is no need for a home owner to purchase boiler breakdown coverage such as that offered by British Gas,” a spokesperson from “Boilers on tap” area company said.



“The immediate saving is compounded by improved fuel efficiency and reduced energy bills, which means that a new boiler purchased via a fixed repayment plan can immediately save a typical cash strapped British household money each month.”



As an article on the company’s website, http://www.boilersontap.co.uk, noted, Boilers On-Tap serves the Brighton and Hove and neighbouring communities throughout the Sussex area. The company is a leading boiler installation and service provider in the region. The boiler repairs Brighton area company features reliable installations, servicing, and repairs and the friendly and knowledgeable staff ensures the efficient operation of its boilers and heating systems at competitive and affordable prices.



All of the engineers who work at the Brighton boilers company Boilers On-Tap are registered with the national Gas Safe register, so customers can rest assured that they will be left with a boiler that is safe to use and that runs efficiently. The company prides itself on offering the best boilers and heating systems that are available, and the engineers work with their customers to help design central heating systems that meet their needs and expectations.



About Boilers On-Tap

Boilers On-Tap, part of the On-Tap Group, is proud to be a recommended installer for Worcester Bosch. The On-Tap Group is committed to delivering the highest standard of workmanship and customer service. Boilers On-Tap delivers high-quality gas boiler and central heating installations, as well as reliable servicing and maintenance for boilers and central heating systems. For more information, please visit http://www.boilersontap.co.uk