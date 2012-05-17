Interest Free Credit and Low Deposit on Purchases Over £1500 Now Available at Barker and Stonehouse

North Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Barker and Stonehouse is pleased to announce that they have recently introduced 0% APR credit on purchases over £1500 with only a 20-percent deposit required. The fine furniture retailer is the largest independent family-run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom, and has been in business for 60 years.



UK furniture shoppers have no excuse not to get that new furniture they’ve been eyeing at Barker and Stonehouse as the fine furniture retailer has introduced 0% APR credit on purchases over £1500. To make the offer even more attractive, customers can enjoy a deposit of as little as 20 percent. “We do everything that we can to help our UK customers afford that new furniture that they have been wanting such as our recent spring sale,” said a Barker and Stonehouse representative. “The introduction of interest free credit and 20 percent deposit on purchases over £1500 is a fine way to kick off the summer.”



For more than sixty years, Barker and Stonehouse has consistently sold the best modern and classic furniture from enduring brands such as Ligne Roset, Ekornes Stressless and Natuzzi or British brands such as Ercol and Duresta. Spurred by their passion for design aesthetics and quality, they only sell the best luxury furniture in the UK that reflects that ethos. With a great relationship with the designers and manufacturers of the furniture they sell and an extensive knowledge of every item they stock, customers are assured of great value, selection and expert help in creating the perfect design for any room.



Shoppers can utilize their 0% APR credit for a beautiful and comfortable Ekornes Stressless recliner covered in Batick cream, green or Paloma Sand leather with natural wooden frame. Or maybe a stylish contemporary Natuzzi leather sofa as the centerpiece of the living room.



Alongside their designer sofas, Barker and Stonehouse offer exclusive dining sets, bedroom furniture, bookcases, home-office, bar stools, display cabinets, wardrobes, top quality beds, flooring, accessories and rugs of all descriptions. “With hundreds of items in stock in a range of colors and specifications, customers can utilize our 0% APR credit to outfit a single room or their whole home, and be able to make highly affordable payments,” said the representative. For more information, please visit http://www.barkerandstonehouse.co.uk



About Barker and Stonehouse

Barker and Stonehouse is the largest independent family-run furniture retailer in the United Kingdom. For over 60 years, they have been at the forefront of the designer furniture marketplace, stocking a large and varied collection for every occasion and every house. Shoppers can view and purchase from their vast inventory at one of their eight store locations or via their online website.