Interest Grows for Blue Toro Automotive Franchise Opportunities

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Australian drivers and car owners have come to rely more and more on mobile mechanic services. As a result, it has sparked interest from those who are interested in the mechanical business for sale opportunities offered by Blue Toro, the premier mobile mechanic service provider in Sydney Australia.



Blue Toro built its success on the reputation of its Co-owner and Chief Mechanic Elvio Gonzalez, whose passion for fixing cars has been known among car enthusiasts for the last two decades. The growth of Blue Toro is also the result of the reputation garnered by all the owner-mechanics who have been granted the privilege of acquiring a mechanic business for sale opportunity from the company.



Many skilled owner-mechanics have already taken advantage of the mechanical business for sale opportunity, and many more are still applying. An opportunity like this is not to be missed for several reasons. Firstly, the start-up investment is affordable, and with it comes a flexible schedule that enables them to spend more time with their families. Marketing and ongoing training and support are provided, along with scheduling and customer management software. Owner-operators have their own exclusive geographic territories, and because the industry is recession-proof Blue Toro offers an income guarantee to alleviate any financial concerns.



That Blue Toro can actually provide an income guarantee with the mechanic business for sale comes as no surprise to anyone, especially among long-time customers of the mobile mechanic company. More and more customers choose Blue Toro over its competitors for many reasons, and not just because it offers a convenient mobile repair service at no extra cost. Some prefer the fact that each automotive franchise is run and operated by an actual mechanic, and customers also talk directly to a mechanic over the phone instead of a receptionist. Others choose Blue Toro because correct diagnosis is given the first time, and that an estimate is given before any work begins. Many also appreciate the warranty that covers parts and labour for 12 months or for 20,000 km. Every first-time customer of Blue Toro almost inevitably becomes a long-term customer.



If you think you have the skills to acquire an automotive franchise from Blue Toro, find out by taking the online skills test (http://www.bluetoro.com.au/franchising/online-skills-test). If you are among those who are qualified, you may enquire about the mechanical business for sale at the Blue Toro website (http://www.bluetoro.com.au/franchising/franchise-enquiry#franchising).



About Blue Toro

Founded in 2006 as Lubeman Mobile Mechanics, the Australian-owned mobile repair company now known as Blue Toro is among the most trusted and most reputable names in the mobile mechanic industry. Blue Toro continues to offer mobile repair automotive franchise options to would-be owner/mechanics in order to meet the rising consumer demand for mobile mechanic services. These franchises for mechanic business for sale are undoubtedly profitable for owner mechanics, and those who have both the knowledge and passion for cars may be granted the privilege of acquiring a franchise mechanical business for sale by the company.



RESPONSE REQUIRED: Please reply with the following information filled in; this will be the contact details used during distribution.



Name: Janelle Gonzalez

Phone: +61 419 280 783

Email: enquiries@bluetoro.com.au

Address: Newtown, NSW, Australia