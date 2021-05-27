Interest Rates and Stocks USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2021 -- If there is one comment that can send markets into a frenzy of activity it's talking about the need for interest rate rises. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen - who is also a former chair of the Federal Reserve - has done just that by mentioning the need for a potential interest rate hike in the near future. However, although her remarks certainly triggered some activity it wasn't quite as extreme as it could have been. While the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite took a dive the Dow Jones Industrial Average actually rose a bit. What's been highlighted as interesting by many commentators is the way that hedge funds have been 'extreme' in selling stocks, although this is something that was already under way even before Yellen made her comments about interest rates. Selling was focused mostly in areas that experienced a boom during the pandemic such as information technology and communications services. Whether it's Yellen's comments or not, whatever is specifically making hedge funds nervous right now will probably be revealed in the coming weeks.



As a sales & trading recruiter, Selby Jennings is committed to the latest developments in banking and financial services, ensuring consultants are up to date, using the most cutting-edge technology and benefit from key insight into strategies and trends. The firm was established in 2004 and has expanded into the sector as a sales & trading recruiter with expertise that also spans a range of other fields within the industry, including investment management, financial technology, risk management, investment management and corporate and investment banking. Through a series of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions Selby Jennings has helped to streamline the process of recruitment in the banking and financial services sector, providing peace of mind to both candidates and organizations that it is in safe hands. The firm works with a broad spectrum of businesses - from versatile start-ups to internationally renowned industry names -, making connections with talented people from all over the world.



One of the unique features of Selby Jennings as a recruiter is the combination of national and international expertise and perspective that the firm can bring to the table. As a sales & trading recruiter with broad financial services expertise the firm services key hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. It is also part of a broader international network that covers 60 countries and is a go to recruitment partner of choice for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. Key to the firm's success has been nurturing an extensive network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals as well as connections with organizations across the sector. Opportunities available via Selby Jennings include: Software Engineer, Full Stack Developer, Investment Associate [Private Debt/Direct Lending], Corporate Counsel, Private Equity Associate, Health Actuarial & Economics Project Manager, Real Estate Counsel and Associate Actuary [Life].



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.