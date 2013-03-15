Interesting Additions to Website Announced by Stimes

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The online information portal announced some time ago that is planning to devote special sections on all the aspects of bodybuilding and PEDs. The website also hinted at dedicating itself to creating the highest levels of awareness and information for its customers on different topics like steroid profiles, steroid cycles, anti-estrogen profiles, effects and dangers of anabolic steroids, bulking cycles and drugs, cutting cycles and drugs, tips to lose weight, and dietary supplementation.



A spokesman for Steroidstime.com remarked, "We are proud to announce that they have again been able to live up to our words and determination. By coming up with a website that features many learning tools and guides to educate anabolics users about the benefits, tips, precautions, and side effects of anabolic androgenic steroids, we have done it again. If that was not all, we have also revamped the navigation for our portal, which will now make it easier for users than ever to buy our premium products at never-before prices, and in a safe and secured way using flexible payment options. Furthermore, our site users would be happy to a range of articles, blogs, research materials, news, and message forums on performance improvement drugs plus new social features, better layout, and information on muscle building, strength enhancing, and weight loss products.”



About Stimes

Stimes is one of the leading information portals for amateur and professional sportsmen and those already using or planning to use different types of anabolics androgenics and other performance enhancers. The website is admired worldwide for offering a range of articles, blogs, research materials, news, and message forums on steroid profiles, steroid cycles, antiestrogen profiles, anabolic cycles for men, anabolic cycles for women, tips on weight loss, ways to gain muscles and body strength, and dietary supplementation - http://www.steroidstime.com/