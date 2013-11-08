Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- If being able to lose unhealthy and embarrassing excess weight rapidly was as simple as merely choosing healthy foods over unhealthy foods, obesity and weight gain most likely would not be at the epidemic levels seen across the country today. When choosing breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, bad habits often override the best laid plans and intentions of healthy eating can easily be disrupted.



The experts at Diet Doc are professionally trained in nutrition and intimately understand the science behind safe, healthy and fast weight loss. They also understand that knowledge and willpower alone may not be the only key for successful weight loss.



Decades of scientific research has enabled the professionals at Diet Doc to offer all Americans the opportunity to lose excess and unhealthy weight quickly and safely. By providing patients with interesting diet plans that are specifically designed for their particular metabolism, body size and shape, age, gender, medical conditions and lifestyle, the company has become the most reliable medically supervised fast weight loss program in the country.



The most current technology allows Diet Doc to reach those in even the most remote regions of the country and patients that are ready to embark on a healthier and more active future by losing excess weight can begin their personal life changing journey by simply dialing the phone or logging onto the computer, eliminating costly, time consuming, and embarrassing visits to local weight loss clinics.



Subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation and doctor consult, certified nutritionists will work closely with each patient to develop interesting diet plans that are specific to their personal and nutritional needs. These diet plans are high in nutrient rich green leafy vegetables and lean proteins and encourage patients to consume up to 1250 calories per day, while competing hCG diet plan providers allow only 500 calories daily. These outdated, 500 calorie hCG diets are the root of controversy due to their unhealthy nature. Because the Diet Doc hCG diet plans incorporate a wide range of food choices, patients remain interested in the diet plans while the fast weight loss motivates them even further.



Qualified patients will receive a prescription for Diet Doc’s 100% pure prescription hCG, a hormone that is naturally produced in pregnant women. The powerful combination of the tailor made and interesting diet plans and the prescription hCG accelerates weight loss by stimulating the brain to target fat stores to be released into the bloodstream to be burned as the body’s fuel source.



To ensure the most effective and safest experience for each patient, Diet Doc’s prescription hCG is manufactured in their own fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies and is available to patients by prescription only and cannot be purchased in stores. Patients will receive a one-year prescription for whichever Diet Doc prescription medications will aid weight loss most effectively.



Each patient’s weight loss journey is medically supervised and progress is monitored with scheduled weekly consults. This level of personal service enables the physicians to quickly identify and resolve any barriers that may be hindering fast weight loss and to make medication adjustments if patients reach a weight loss plateau.



Patients can reach professional weight loss coaches 6 days per week via phone or email, who are eager to answer questions or just to lend unlimited support, guidance and encouragement. Call the nation’s premiere fast weight loss source today to schedule a complementary and confidential consultation.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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