Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- Like many other species in the animal kingdom, fish often have to deal with parasites. The parrotfish has a way of dealing with them through the secretion of a cocoon of sorts that helps the fish rest peacefully by serving as an aquatic mosquito net. The process doesn't expend much of the energy of the parrotfish, and molecules can move freely while parasites stay away.



Considering the massive number of different fish in the sea, people may be surprised to learn that most of them have just one of three different mouth shape types. Such types consist, respectively, of an upward, downward, or forward mouth known as the dominant, inferior, and terminal. As an example, bass has superior mouths but the catfish has an inferior mouth.



There is a sea dweller capable of causing a person to experience feelings of being "high". In the eastern Atlantic, the Salema Porgy is famous for its golden stripes. The fish will cause hallucinations which are not too different from LSD.



