Interesting Facts, Weird News and Funny Stories Make the Headlines on New Website CafeDodo.com

CafeDodo.com features humorous and sarcastic posts about weird news that are a welcome break from traditional stories.



For example, most people are familiar with the incredibly popular website eBay. But what they might not realize is that celebrities have been known to auction off some pretty gross stuff—usually as a way to raise money for a good cause.



In the article “6 Weird (and Unsanitary) Celebrity Auction Items,” author Dwayne Hoover shares with readers a half dozen of the most memorable and unusual things that celebrities decided to post on eBay and other auction sites for the whole world to see.



Coming in at number 5, was a tissue that actress Scarlett Johansson had used while appearing on Jay Leno.



“During the interview, Johansson mentioned she had caught a cold, so Leno handed her a tissue, and she promptly blew her nose into it. Twice,” Hoover wrote, adding that Johansson also told Leno that she had caught her cold from co-star Samuel L. Jackson, which made it even more special.



“Now containing snot as well as some of her lipstick, she threw the tainted tissue in a bag, signed it and put it up for auction on eBay, because if there’s one thing we can’t get enough of from celebrities, it’s communicable disease.”



The used tissue sold for a whopping $3,500, which was donated to USA Harvest, a charity that helps provide food to those who need it.



