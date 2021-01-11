Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shareholder Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on January 11, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on January 11, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ: TILE) common shares between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 2, 2018 and September 28, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Interface had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting, that consequently, Interface, inter alia, reported artificially inflated income and earnings per share ("EPS") in 2015 and 2016, that Interface and certain of its employees were under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with respect to the foregoing issues since at least as early as November 2017, had impeded the SEC's investigation, and downplayed the true scope of the Company's wrongdoing and liability with respect to the SEC investigation, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



