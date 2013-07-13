Fast Market Research recommends "Interim Storage Providing Necessary Leeway to Adopt Proper Spent Nuclear Fuel Management Strategy" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- The ambiguity on the eventual treatment of Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) by most of the nuclear power countries stimulates the development of interim storage facilities. It provides sufficient time and storage capacity for the safe, reliable and cost effective management of SNF. Interim storage helps countries to analyze the economics of reprocessing and the direct disposal of SNF to facilitate an appropriate SNF management strategy. Countries which have already formulated their alternative fuel cycles are also benefiting from interim storage as it provides significant economic incentives by reducing the radioactivity levels of SNF. Some countries such as China and India have been conducting research and development for new reactor technology and nuclear programs, in order to use SNF as the future fuel for electricity generation. Interim storage, which leverages these activities, also significantly reduces the proliferation risks and helps to establish a dynamic and transparent SNF management strategy.
- The report focuses on the role of interim storage in formulating the strategy for Spent Nuclear Fuel (SNF) management.
- Identifies the key advantages that the interim storage provides while managing SNF.
- Illustrates different SNF management strategies and the role of interim storage.
- Understand the role of interim storage in the management of spent nuclear fuel.
- Identify the key advantages that the interim storage provides irrespective of different strategies of SNF management.
- Gain information relating to dry interim storage inventory in various countries.
