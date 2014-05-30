Design4space Now Announces Availability of Innovative Service of Interior Decorating in Sydney

Rozelle, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Design4space,a renowned company of interior decorating in Sydney now announces the availability of the best interior designers in Sydney. The company is applauded for their unmatched innovative designing services. Their design has been featured in numerous magazines and on televisions. The company has been nominated for certain prestigious awards just because of their sheer quality work which reflects their heightened level of creativity accomplished with dedication.



Citing more about design4space, one of their representatives stated, “Design4space is an architecturally based interior design firm who has been featured in numerous magazines, on television both mainstream and Foxtel As well as being nominated for interior design awards. Design4space has vast experience working with both commercial and residential spaces. We ensure that all projects are tailored to the individual needs of each client creating amazing one off spaces from inception, council documentation, council liaising and approval through to the liaising with the builder during the build of each project.”



Design4space holds expertise in architecturally based interior design. They have in-depth experience of serving both commercial as well as residential spaces.They provide tailor-made solutions to theirclientsthat are absolutely in sync with the clients’ preferences and specifications.



The company offers out of the boxinterior architecture designing services in boutique development, boutique hotels, bars, pubs, nightclubs, office and residential spaces.



About Design4space

Design4space specializes in the field of Interior Designing and Interior Decorating and is known for transforming any property into a beautiful space that will be adored from the minimalistic through to the luxurious contemporary and from the classic contemporary through to the French provincial or adding a little spice with the Asian influences. They use custom designed furniture, lighting, fabrics, window coverings, paint colours and effects right through to one off homeware pieces to compliment the new look.



For more information, please visit http://design4space.com.au



Contact Information:-

PO Box 86

Rozelle, NSW 2039

Phone

Mobile:-0414 907 589

Telephone: - 02 9818 3279