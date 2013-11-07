Design4Space Now Adds to the Innovation with Latest Interior Design for Nightclubs

Rozelle, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- This interior design firm has a vast experience working with architects. In fact, whether it is their architects or the clients’ architects for commercial spaces, they ensure that all projects are tailored to the individual needs of each client, creating amazing one off space that the clients will love to work in.



While elaborating further upon it, a spokesperson stated, “design4space can create design masterpieces whether it is layouts, lighting, joinery design or just decorating the space incorporating the clients’ desires and needs. design4space can design the whole project or individual areas within the space.”



Moreover, unlike other interior decorators in Sydney; http://design4space.com.au/- design4space specializes in all types of commercial interior designing including boutique developments, boutique hotels, bars/pubs and office spaces.



Design4space focuses upon providing the clients with quality solutions while catering their individual needs. They ultimately design spaces that reflect the clients’ preference, their lifestyle, keeping the budget of their clients in mind. The company is known to carry proper liaison along with detailed contract documents, project plans, construction drawings, along with programming process and CAD work with the client.



In fact, communication is the “key”; the designers work with both the construction team and the clients to establish a clear and efficient communication process to eliminate errors and unnecessary delays. Finding interior design for nightclubs? Visit http://design4space.com.au/commercial/



About Design4space

Design4space specializes in the field of Interior Designing and Interior Decorating and is known for transforming any property into a beautiful space that will be adored from the minimalistic through to the luxurious contemporary and from the classic contemporary through to the French provincial or adding a little spice with the Asian influences. They use custom designed furniture, lighting, fabrics, window coverings, paint colors and effects right through to one off homeware pieces to compliment the new look.