Interior Design: The Year's Best Design Styles

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- This year we have actually seen some attractive trends in interior design. Let's testimonial some of them to see where our homes stand in assessment.



Following the masses is not constantly the ways to go, so if the home does not fit in any of the following design categories, one is potentially following their personal commercial traveler, which commercial traveler probably has an one-of-a-kind personal beat.



A relaxed appearance is chosen. Every area in the home need to be a room that people can actually live in, meanings no ultra-formal areas with a "please do not speak to" setting. OK, so the unwinder look works nicely, especially with a home.



Gilded glass: Gilded glass is a finish where glass is enhanced with gold or steel leaf on the back. Gold, brass and silver have actually topped the appeal list this year. Gilded glass is right according to that.



Brassy accentuates: Brass-- including antique metal-- has really had a resurgence in devices such as knobs and faucets.



The bleached flooring, that is, lighter lumber-- has actually made its mark this year. That extremely same bleached-wood appearance has really been well-liked as a treatment for cooking location and restroom cabinets.



Color splash: Blue has actually been durable this year in all facets of interior design, from wall tones to furnishings to accessories. Naval force and imperial blue have actually been making rather a look. Nonetheless blue isn't truly the only famous color. Emerald green, called color of the year by Pan-tone, has really furthermore been a favored in interior design.



Patterns that pop: In 2012's pattern was all about flowers; this year has really been everything about geometrics and stripes. The geometrics have included angles and diagonals, and this trend has actually been seen in fabric and wallpaper styles.



Relating to One Design Werkz and One Design Concept Pte Ltd

Gary Wee being passionate for interior design and rely on provide terrific client service, together with a group of loving, passionate, fully committed colleague in ONE Design Werkz shared One Goal. To achieve aesthetics space dedicated to eclectic individual lifestyle that speaks to the heart.



Go to http://onedesignconcept.com.sg for more information.



Contact:.

Gary Wee, CFP(R).

Company Director

ONE Design Werkz Pte Ltd (Subsidiary of ONE Design Idea)

69 Frankel Ave.

Singapore 458 197

Phone: (65) 6749-0110

Email: garywee911@yahoo.com.sg