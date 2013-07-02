Interior Designing Company Showcases Furniture and Designs for Offices

Rishton, Blackburn -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Bevlan Office Interiors, an interior designing company for offices, has recently showcased their designs for office interiors and furniture. The showcase includes new furniture, updated space planning mechanics, and an all new way to look at office interiors.



Bevlan Office Interiors, with their slogan “looking at space differently”, is offering creative new ideas on office space planning to fully utilize office space as well as maximize the functionality for a given area. Their designs range from standalone desks to complete furnishings of function rooms. They also supply office furniture such as office chairs, reception furniture, and meeting room furniture. Their selection also includes lifestyle furniture, educational furniture, and breakout furniture among others. Unlike other interior designing companies, Bevlan Office Interiors offers at least two innovative designs for every function room in the office. For example, their designs for the meeting or training room includes a reunion range for small group discussions and a modular boardroom range for large group discussions. These two designs have different sub-designs which, altogether, increases the customizability of the workplace. Their desks are also very unique since they have a modular design. The desks can also be either for one person or for a group of people. The desks are partnered with appropriate office chairs depending on the location of the desk. Finally, they also have a line of luxury furniture for executives of the workplace. Their selection of luxury furniture are made out of the highest quality materials and are certified as top of the line.



Bevlan Office Interiors was founded in 1984 and has since been offering solutions for office interior design. Aside from interior designing, this company also supplies furniture for all areas of the office. Their large catalogue of furniture and designs means that any office theme would definitely find great pieces in their selections.



About Bevlan

Bevlan, based in Lancashire and covering the North West offer a range of high quality office furniture including office desks, office chairs and storage cabinets. Bevlan also offers a range of office furniture suitable for receptions, boardrooms and training/meeting rooms.



Company: Bevlan Office Interiors Limited

Contact: Bev Mercer

Address: York Mill, Livesey Street,

Rishton, Blackburn, BB1 4DX

Tel: 01254 876666

Email: bev.mercer at bevlan.com

Website: www.bevlan.com