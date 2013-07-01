Interior Image Group Awarded Bronze Citation for Design of University Recreation Building

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Interior Image Group (http://www.interiorimagegroup.com) one of the hospitality industry's emerging leaders of interior architecture and design, has just been honored with a Bronze Citation award for their interior design of the Student Life and Recreation Center at Olivet Nazarene University. The award was presented to IIG by American School & University Magazine.



IIG's Student Life Center design was reviewed by a panel of Educational Interiors expert judges from among 80 competing design submissions. Only 14 designs will be highlighted in the School & University Education Interiors Showcase issue of the magazine this August 2013.



Several key features of the 152,000 sq.ft. Student Life Center’s design are a state-of-the-art fitness center that includes an indoor track and arena, an indoor saltwater lazy river, hot tub and an indoor competition swimming pool, along with one of the nation’s largest indoor rock climbing walls in a university setting. Patti Tritschler, President of IIG commented: “Our design team worked to coordinate all of the interior spaces to incorporate colors, finishes, textures, and features that exude a feeling of hospitality and underscore the university’s commitment to encouraging healthy student lifestyles as well as the student’s enthusiasm towards a positive learning environment and recreation both in and out of the classroom.”



IIG collaborated with the architectural firm Buchar, Mitchell, Bajt Architects, Inc. out of Joliet, IL. to work within a unified multi-use building that combined recreational areas with classrooms, offices, and conference areas. Interior Image Group met the challenge to give the entire building a sense of continuity and energy while also providing an environment that allows the students to relax and feel comfortable with friends.



About Interior Image Group

