Dyer, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- At the recent HI Connect Design™ 2013 sponsored by Hotel Interactive Hotel News in Nashville TN, Interior Image Group, one of the hospitality industry's emerging leaders of interior architecture and design, won the People’s Choice Award for the Best Overall Vignette at the unique event that attracted the hospitality industry's finest architects, designers, suppliers, purchasers, hotel owners and developers.



IIG's Concierge Lounge — with a theme of "Drink - Dine - Connect - Unwind" — earned top honors out of 50 competing design firms creating varied spaces, including guest rooms, bathrooms, spas, and public spaces. The voting was done live in real time via each of the attendees’ mobile phones and tablets. HI Connect Design™ introduced attendees to real "vignette" environments, inspiring conversation and engagement of industry suppliers, design professionals, and leading hotel executives.



Vendors played a key role in IIG's winning design, including two 10' long fireplaces by Modern Flames and FGD Glass's gradient-patterned glass that is both functional and artistic. In addition, the vignette showcased a one-of-a-kind community table and custom millwork manufactured by Klem. 3-Form Light Art's out-of-the-box decorative lighting was also a significant element. The full-functioned vignette included gathering areas with plush lounge seating, a buffet area for appetizers, a staffed bar, a gaming lounge and a conference room.



"Before we began the challenge of designing the concierge lounge for HI Connect, we went to downtown Chicago for inspiration on what four- and five-star level hotels were offering to their guests," says IIG President Patti Tritschler. "Our goal was to create a unique comfort zone, inviting people out of their guest rooms and providing a place to relax and enjoy themselves as well as convenient concierge services that normally might be offered only in the lobby area. But most of all, the goal was to create a practical and applicable environment.”



About Interior Image Group

Interior Image Group offers ‘Visually Distinctive Interior Architecture and Design’ by creating aesthetically and physically exceptional environments for their clients. Interior Image Group is certified with the Women's Business Enterprise National Council and is a Business Sponsor of the Chicago Chapter of NEWH: The Hospitality Network. Their staff includes designers who are NCIDQ certified and have additional IIDA and ASID affiliations. Their approach to design is done with a fresh and timeless appeal that reflects the firm’s small town attitude to customer service and project management. Each project is completed understanding the importance of the client’s budget and timeline.



