Interior Stone Inc. Expands Range of Services with Installation Showroom

Lake Oswego, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Tiling is a popular choice for many who live in warm climates, as the cool stone helps to regulate the temperature of the home as well as providing a hard wearing and great looking surface, whether for hygienic countertops, beautiful floors and walls, or even outdoor spaces. Interior Stone Inc. has expanded their offerings with a tile installation showroom demonstrating both the range of stone and tile they have available and the multifarious ways they can use these materials, to provide their clients with inspiration and a means to pick what tile or stone they want directly from the source.



Featuring everything from ceramic tiled bathroom floors to kitchen granite countertops, Portland Oregon’s Interior Stone showroom is populated with their expert sales team who have a comprehensive knowledge of the stone and tile on display and can help individuals to make decisions about what to use in their own home spaces.



From there, the company can bring their specialist teams to bear in installing tile and stone countertops anywhere in Oregon, with templating, fabrication and installation that cannot be matched in the industry at rates that cannot be beaten. In this way, they can now help people from idea to conceptualization to execution.



A spokesperson for Interior Stone explained, “Our services were perfect for those who had a clear idea of what they wanted, but while we did everything we could to provide advice and guidance to individual clients, we found this could only be truly effective when individuals could see and touch the materials in situ. So, now our showroom will help individuals come to grips with the astounding quality of the products we have on offer, and extraordinary versatility they offer in skilled hands. Because our fabrication workshop adjoins the showroom, we can cut countertops then and there to measurements, or visit client’s homes to template the tops and tiles to their satisfaction.”



About Interior Stone, Inc

Interior Stone was established in 2008, and is fully equipped to handle all phases of marble, stone, granite, porcelain and ceramic tile installations as well as polishing and sealing residential or commercial stone installations. They provide customers with quality stone products and installation services that surpass that of any standard production shop. For more information please visit: http://interiorstoneinc.com/