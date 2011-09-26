Visual Spaces Pte Ltd Launches E-commerce Site Offering Residential & Commercial Interior Design Services Worldwide

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2011 -- Visual Spaces Pte Ltd launched their website this month making residential and commercial interior design services available online globally. Through social media and other modern platforms such as live chat and online meeting software, the Singapore incorporated design management company has made it possible for homeowners & businesses seeking interior design services to connect and collaborate on projects regardless of their geographical location or time zone.



“We all have busy lives and making time to meet with designers during local business hours can be difficult,” said VSPL founder, Christian Heng. “Visual Spaces is online and open 24/7, allowing people anywhere in the world access to our interior design services whenever it’s convenient for them. And, when it comes to discussing your project details and viewing design plans, you can do it all online from the comfort of your own home or office.”



The company is also excited to have architects and designers from 16 different countries as part of their creative team. Collectively, their ethnic backgrounds, design instincts and professional experience make for a well-rounded group of experts prepared to take on a variety of residential and commercial projects.



“At Visual Spaces, we believe that a client getting the design theme he or she desires greatly depends on the professional assigned to his or her interior design project,” said Christian. Our team isn’t just talented, they are culturally diverse, and we think that gives us an edge.”



Visual Spaces guarantees competitive rates, exceptional service and outstanding results when designing your residential or commercial interiors. And, with online shopping continuing to rise, Visual Spaces knows that their current and future clients will appreciate their practical, on trend approach to interior design services.



No matter where they’re located, Visual Spaces looks forward to partnering with homeowners and businesses in creating design solutions that will maximize the potential of their space and lifestyle.



About Visual Spaces Pte Ltd

Incorporated in Singapore, Visual Spaces is a design management company specializing in residential and commercial interiors. They provide concept designs for homeowners, and offer creative directions, project management and branding strategy for corporate clients.



Be inspired by VS. Visit www.visual-spaces.com for more information.