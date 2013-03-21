Interlaken Technology and Water Works Manufacturing, LLC Are Acquired by Nelson Global Products

Chaska, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Interlaken Technology and its parent company Water Works Manufacturing, LLC have been acquired by Nelson Global Products, an international leader in the design and manufacturing of high performance OEM and aftermarket mufflers, silencers, and exhaust tube assemblies/products. Nelson Global Products has several manufacturing facilities throughout the United States, China, India and Australia.



Interlaken Technology is recognized worldwide as a leader in providing advanced metal forming solutions and servo hydraulic controlled equipment with sophisticated controls and monitoring software. Interlaken manufactures production press equipment for hydroforming, elevated temperature forming, hot stamping systems as well as precision testing machines for use in the metal forming, leak testing, impulse testing, burst testing and autofrettage. Interlaken systems are computer controlled systems with data acquisition capabilities.



Water Works Manufacturing, LLC core business segments include contract manufacturing and aftermarket ATV accessories. Capabilities include a full range of sheet metal and tube fabrication services such as laser cutting, stamping, tube bending, manual and robotic welding, powder coating, hydroforming, machining, and final package assembly.



