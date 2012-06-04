Interline Brands Inc (NYSE:IBI) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NYSE:IBI shares was announced concerning whether the offer by affiliates of GS Capital Partners LP and P2 Capital Partners, LLC to acquire Interline Brands Inc at $25.50 per share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Interline Brands shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Interline Brands Inc (NYSE:IBI) prior to May 29, 2012 and currently hold any of those NYSE:IBI shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Interline Brands Inc breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:IBI investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On May 29, 2012, Interline Brands, Inc. (NYSE:IBI) announced that it has entered into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of GS Capital Partners LP and P2 Capital Partners, LLC for $25.50 per share in cash.



Following the takeover news NYSE:IBI shares jumped from $17.94 per share on Friday, May 25, 2012 to $25.10 per share on May 29, 2012.



However, Interline Brands Inc (NYSE:IBI) has performed well for its investors in the past. Its Total Revenue increased from $1.05billion for the 52weeks period ending on Dec. 25, 2009 to $1.24billion for the 52weels period ending on Dec. 30, 2011 and its Net Income rose from $26.09million to $37.67million over the respective time periods. Furthermore, shares of Interline Brands Inc (NYSE:IBI) grew from as low as $6.56 per share in March 2009 to as high as $21.81 on March 09, 2012.



Therefore the investigation for NYSE:IBI investors concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to Interline Brands Inc stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Interline Brands Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



