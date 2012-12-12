Intermec Inc. (NYSE:IN) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Honeywell International Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Intermec Inc. (NYSE:IN) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Honeywell International Inc. to acquire Intermec Inc. for $10.00 per NYSE:IN share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in Intermec shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Intermec Inc. (NYSE:IN) prior to Dec. 10, 2012, and currently hold any of those NYSE:IN shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Intermec Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:IN investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On Dec. 10, 2012, Intermec, Inc. (NYSE:IN) announced an agreement under which Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will acquire Intermec for $10.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $600 million, net of cash and debt acquired.



However, NYSE:IN shares traded in 2011 as high as$12.41 per share. In addition, Intermec Inc. reported that its annual Revenue rose from $658.21 million in 2009 to $848.18 million in 2011.



Therefore the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NYSE:IN stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Intermec Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Intermec Inc. (NYSE:IN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



