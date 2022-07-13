Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2022 -- The variability of the containers' designs and sizes at a variety of price points makes the Intermediate Bulk Containers a popular shipping and storage container option in a number of industries. When the COVID-19 pandemic led to lower levels of GDP in most countries, industrial customers reduced their packaging demand. However, few industrial customers stockpiled purchases of intermediate bulk containers, which led to an increase in demand for IBCs.



The rise in the need for the reduction of weight of bulk packaging across the globe, especially in developing nations, and the expansion of manufacturing and construction sectors are some of the factors driving the intermediate bulk container market. The increasing output of Chemical, Food, Pharmaceutical, and other industries is driving the growth of the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container. Moreover, government initiatives that promote easier trade and transaction of goods will also help this market grow.



The Intermediate Bulk Container market analysis includes market insights, product details, company profiles, specification, manufacturing location, revenue, and contact information. This report provides a historical overview of the global market as well as market forecasts by region, country, and subsectors. It contains data on the market's sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, trends, historical growth, and forecasts for the future. It contains detailed information in all sectors, as well as a thorough examination of all segments, classifications, and regions. This study looks at the impact of COVID-19 on the market on a worldwide and country level.



Major Company Profiles included in Intermediate Bulk Container Market are:



- Bulk Lift International

- Conitex Sonoco

- Greif Flexible Products and Services

- WeidenhammerPackunghen

- BWAY Corporation

- Berry Plastics

- InertapePolywer Group

- Halsted



When examining the Intermediate Bulk Container market, businesses, investors, stakeholders, suppliers, service providers, and distributors can profit from the information in this study. In order to acquire a better understanding of the current market scenario, trends in global industry and marketing are explored. To give a thorough portrayal of the expected market size, the global market analyses and researches consumption, value, year-over-year growth, and development plans for the coming years. In order to achieve a greater level of accuracy, the statistics were also checked using credible sources. Further estimations were based on interviews and the opinions of seasoned market research professionals.



Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation Analysis 2022



The Intermediate Bulk Container report is the product of research and evaluation of a variety of factors that drive regional growth, including the region's economic, social, technological, environmental, and political conditions. Analysts looked at sales, production, and manufacturer data for each region. For the projection period, this section looks at revenue and volume by region. These evaluations will aid the reader in judging the worth of a certain investment.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Intermediate Bulk Container Market are Listed Below:



By Product Type:



- Flexitanks

- Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers

- Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers

- Bulk Container Liners



By Grade:

- Type A

- Type B

- Type C

- Type D

- Food Grade



By Application:

- Food & Beverages

- Chemicals

- Pharmaceuticals

- Petroleum

- Others



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Outlook



The major manufacturers in the Intermediate Bulk Container market are described in this section of the study. When it comes to market rivalry, it helps the reader understand the strategies and cooperation that firms are working on. The in-depth research looks into the global market on a more detailed level. The reader can identify the manufacturers' footprints by knowing the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and the production of manufacturers over the projection period.



Key Questions Answered in the Intermediate Bulk Container Market Report



- What is the market's overall picture, including its threats and opportunities?

- What is the leading industry and category in the target market's sales, revenue, and market share study?

- How large is the potential for growth in developing economies in the coming years?

- What are the most common strategies used by players to enhance their market share?

- How Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the growth of the global market?



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation, by Product

9. Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation, by Grade

10. Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Conclusion



