New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- A new research presents a completely new opportunity for people who have heart disease and would like to improve their current condition. The approach is based on the intermittent fasting, which is relatively new method, but it is based on scientific results made on the subject.



A research reveals that people who regularly fast have reduced rates of heart diseases. This amazing finding was a result of observing the lifestyle of the Mormons or the so called Church of Latter-Day Saints members who fast one day per month. The study conducted by the cardiovascular and genetic epidemiology’s director at the Intermountain Medical Center along with a biomedical assistant professor of Utah in Salt Lake City and other scientists revealed that intermittent fasting has great heart-protective benefits. They believe that all people who fast for the purpose of maintaining a healthy lifestyle will be able to obtain the same great results like the Mormons in heart disease prevention.



The fact that Mormons in Utah are less prone to develop any kind of heart diseases compared to general Americans is known for already 30 years, as the scientists observed this community from a long time, but they have put it down to their religious practice to not smoke. Only recently they found that there might be some other practices that LDS members follow, which prevent heart diseases.



A special X-ray exam called Angiography is applied by the specialists in their study between 1994 and 2002 to help them find out the presence of any blockages in the blood vessel of patients’ heart. Having coronary artery disease (CAD) means that the person has at least 70% narrowing in one or more arteries, while having no CAD means that the coronary arteries show less than 10% narrowing or blockage.



The study results showed that 61% of the LDS members had Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) compared to 66% of people of other religions or non-religious people, even if the controlled group of people consisted of non-smokers.



Among other health religious practices of Mormons, scientists have found that fasting plays the main role in heart protection and lower rate of heart diseases. An additional study made between 2004 and 2006 reveals the following facts:



-People who regularly fast are much less likely to have arterial narrowing of 70 per cent or more.



-The fasting patients’ rate is 59 compared, while it is 67 per cent for patients that do not fast. In addition, people who are on intermittent fasting are 39% less likely to have CAD in their life.



-Even those who have been already diagnosed to have CAD have received multiple benefits from fasting in improving their condition.



To learn more about intermittent fasting please follow: https://www.rebelmouse.com/EatStopEatresults



Source: “Beneficial effects of intermittent fasting and caloric restriction on the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems” by M.P. Mattson and R. Wan, The Journal of Nutritional Biochemistry, March 2005.



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