IntermittentFasting101.org Reveals the Secret to Long Term Weight Loss

According to the World Health Organization, worldwide obesity has almost doubled over the past 33 years. Although this disease is preventable, these rates continue to rise. "Intermittent Fasting remains an option for those who need to lose weight, but don't wish to follow a traditional diet as they find them too hard to maintain," Vincent Curto of IntermittentFasting101.org declares.



Although written in 2007, Eat Stop Eat, an intermittent fasting program developed by Brad Pilon, didn't gain in popularity until 2013 as many felt the program was too good to be true. As the public began to learn more about intermittent fasting and how easy it is to follow the program, the program started being noticed. "Mr. Pilon created a program that can be used by anyone, anywhere as there are no restricted foods. The only people unable to make use of intermittent fasting are pregnant women, those who are planning to become pregnant, children and teenagers as researchers haven't studied this groups to see what effects fasting would have on them. The only thing researchers have found is that intermittent fasting does have an effect on fetal breathing and heartbeat," Mr. Curto continues.



Eat Stop Eat explains exactly how to work intermittent fasting into any lifestyle. Users choose to either fast two days a week, for 24 hours each time, or they choose to fast 16 hours a day, limiting all food intake to an eight hour period. The only items to be consumed during periods of fasting are green tea and water. The user continues to eat normally at all other times. "Users find this program to be very easy to follow, when traveling, at work, at home or anywhere which is why it works when so many others fail," Mr. Curto goes on to say.



Users find that following the Eat Stop Eat intermittent fasting plan offers many health benefits. The plan works best if exercise is included and strength training is needed to help retain muscle mass. "As the body adjusts to this new way of eating, users discover it is easy to maintain the new eating pattern and to exercise as he or she feels more energetic and ready to tackle any challenges. For those who struggle to lose weight, get rid of fad diets forever. Intermittent fasting is the solution many are looking for as it is a lifestyle change rather than a short term diet. Once the weight comes off, it stays off for good. Read an Eat Stop Eat review and you'll be convinced this is what you have been looking for," Mr Curto exclaims.



Vincent Curto, creator of IntermittentFasting101.com, established this site to help others lose weight using the easiest and most effective eating plan ever tried. Obesity rates continue to rise and conventional diets fail to help those who need it most. Intermittent fasting combines smart eating habits with weight loss so users are successful.