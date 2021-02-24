Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Intermodal Freight Transportation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Intermodal Freight Transportation Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in This Report Include, A.P. Moller - Maersk , C.H. ROBINSON, Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Post DHL Group , Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, Wise Tech Global, Agility Logistics, Profit Tools Inc., JB Hunt Transport



Intermodal Freight Transportation Overview:

Intermodal Freight transportation consists two modes of freight including rail and truck which is used in applications such as containerization of freight and passenger transportation. The intermodal process usually begins with a container moved by truck to a rail, then back to a truck to complete the process. According to IANA and IRA Truck moved and rail moved 66.5 billion and 16.1 dollars of freight respectively. According to Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), the truck and rail freight is up 4.1% and 1.9% compared to March 2017 in North America



Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Segmentation: by Solutions (Fleet Mangement, Intermodal Dispatch, Freight Security, Intermodal Terminals, Trucking Software, Warehousing), Service (Consulting Service, Managed Service, Customization Service), Industry Vertical (Consumer and Retail, Oil and Gas, Energy and Mining, Aerospace and Defense, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Food and Beverages, Others), Mode (Truck-Rail, Truckâ€"Water, Truckâ€"Air, Others)



Frequently Asked Questions:

- What are the major trends in the market?

New quality of interaction between carrier and shipper

Rising trend of containerization of goods to be transported

- Who are the top players in the market?

- What is the key market driver?

Increasing digitalization and decarbonization across the world

Reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service

Increasing demand for on-time delivery of products and raw materials by potential clients

- What are the key market restraints?

Lack of intermodal transportation training and knowledge followed by reluctance in adopting new ways of transportation



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



