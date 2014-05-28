Hyrum, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- With the ultimate goal of helping communities devastated by natural disasters, Kraig Cutler has created a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe in order to fund his new company endeavor; Intermountain Transport LLC. The main focus of Cutler’s business venture will be on delivering important donated items such as fresh water, food, and household goods to disaster ridden towns and families.



A natural disaster could potentially strike anywhere, and change lives within a matter of minutes. In fact, we all know, or have at least heard about, someone whose life was impacted by a natural disaster of some sort. It doesn’t matter if it is a hurricane akin to the devastation of Hurricane Katrina that wiped out entire cities and destroyed homes, or the tornadoes that decimated the Midwestern states during the summer of 2013. Everywhere you look, towns and lives are threatened by the potential destruction that usually follows when Mother Nature strikes. The destructive forces of nature can be witnessed in the floods, storms, earthquakes, mudslide and endless list of natural disasters that frequently strike without warning. In fact, it only takes a matter of moments for someone’s life, and a town’s livelihood, to be dramatically changed. Standing in the rubble of what used to be your family home will leave you feeling overwhelmed and often times hopeless.



In these circumstances, we soon come to realize that it is most often the simple things like clean water and clean clothes that we all take for granted. Even those of us watching the desolation from our television sets can feel a sense of hopelessness, and this leaves us longing to reach out and help. One of the beacons of hope during this time is seen in the way that communities come together and offer assistance. It is very heartwarming to watch people unite for disaster relief, extending a helping hand to their countrymen and neighbors. We often donate food, money and household goods in an effort to help the families and victims who need it most. But sometimes getting these donated items to the families and areas in need can be difficult. This is where Intermountain Transport LLC hopes to make a difference.



However, in order to make this a reality, Intermountain Transport LLC needs your help. With this great cause in mind, Kraig Cutler launched his crowdfunding effort on GoFundMe to make his dream come true. He has put a lot of thought into what is needed to get this venture off the ground. Seeking to raise at least $27,000, he will use these funds for the purchase of a custom built trailer, payment of all federal fees and charges such as Department of Transportation fees, as well as the purchase of all necessary supplies. Full details about this venture can be found on the GoFundMe campaign page, and gives potential contributors the chance to be a part of a great cause.



About Intermountain Transport LLC

Intermountain Transport LLC was founded by Kraig Cutler. Having served his country in the Air Force, he now follows in a family tradition of truck drivers. He plans on combining a job he loves with his dream of making a difference by shipping needed supplies, and household goods to these tattered towns and families. To contact Kraig Cutler via email write: kraigcutler@gmail.com



To make an investment in the Intermountain Transport LLC crowdfunding project Click Here



About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



For more information about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here