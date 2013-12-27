Intermountain Wind and Solar Suggesting People to Install Solar Panels in Utah, Ensures Low Cost Power

South Woods Cross, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- In times when the world is moving towards bettering the process of making clean and renewable energy, companies like Intermountain Wind and Solar (IWS) act themselves like a “clean-fuel” to boost this go-green trend further. One of the highly regarded Utah solar installers offers some of the best solar thermal systems, saving people’s utility bills to a large extent.



They have also suggested the environment-concerned community to shift their electricity-dependency on solar power, which efficiently eliminates energy costs. A spokesperson for the company speaks on the same and states, “During people’s first year of ownership, the solar panels should provide 60% in returned value compared to each dollar invested in the system. After the first few years of ownership, people can see that the system has paid for itself, and it begins to deliver a healthy return on investment.”



Though it is not just an installed solar thermal system that ensures a drop in power bills, but it also depends on the standard of the installed system that whether it will be able to deliver or not. IWS sincerely focuses on offering the most qualitative range of solar panels in Utah.



Customers who wish to reduce their power tariffs in the near future can simply contact IWS to have a detailed description of their products. The company in turn promises to be a valuable assistance to customers at every level, be it financing or installation.



IWS further includes an extended 25 Year warranty with its solar panels including everything from maintenance to repair. Their concern towards customers’ satisfaction indeed makes them one of the most trustworthy solar installers in Utah.



About Intermountain Wind and Solar

Intermountain Wind and Solar is focused on staying at the forefront of technological research and trends to provide homes and businesses in Utah with the most advanced and efficient systems available. Their extensive portfolio illustrates the success they have had reducing energy costs for hundreds of people with sun and wind energy in Utah. Intermountain Wind and Solar initiated the ICSI to educate people on the importance and accessibility of this energy. Representatives would answer questions and demonstrate the use of solar panels and wind turbines. After the success of the most recent set of ICSI classes, IWS is starting an Idaho initiative.



For more information about solar power, please visit http://www.imwindandsolar.com

Contact Details:

1953 West 2425 South, Woods Cross, UT | E-mail: info@imwindandsolar.com